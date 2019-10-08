|
|
Maria C Frechette, 87, died October 4, 2019, at Woodlawn Care Center, Newport, NH, with her family at her side. After a 19-year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease she is finally at peace.
Maria was born December 28, 1931, in Newport Center, VT, the eldest child of Georg Emile and Rolande (Boucher) Tetreault. In 1954 she married Max Frechette and shared 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.
Maria never lost her kind and sweet nature. She was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers and a talented oil painter with Vermont landscapes being her favorite subject. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. You were never hungry in her kitchen. When Alzheimer's robbed her of her ability to speak and interact it was still evident that she understood laughter and love. She enjoyed family gatherings even if they had to take place in a nursing home.
Max and Maria raised seven children, first in Connecticut and then in Irasburg, VT. Surviving children are Denise and Reginald Rowell of Irasburg, VT, Linda and Marc Thibault of Croydon, NH, Richard and Denise Frechette of Hot Springs, AR, Susan and Ken Schleicher of Exeter, NH, Joanne and John Valledor of Chester, NH, John and Dawn Frechette of St Johnsbury, VT, and Peter Frechette of Nashua, NH. She also leaves 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, her sister Theresa Field and spouse Reginald of Grantham, NH, her brother Rene Tetreault and his wife Diane of Newport Center, VT, and sister-in-law Annette Voyer of Newport, VT. She was predeceased by her brother Norman Tetreault.
Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12, from 10:30 – 11:30 at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, VT, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church in Orleans at 12:30 and burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local .
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2019