Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
12 Elm Street
Barton, VT 05822
(802) 334-2720
Marie Struss
Marie Ann Struss


1966 - 2020
Marie Ann Struss Obituary
Marie Ann Struss, 53, of Brownington, Vermont went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. She was born on September 29, 1966 in Newport, VT to Rachel (Barrup) Pray and the late Arnold Pray.

On July 15, 2005 she married Robert Struss who survives her. Marie graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1984. She attended the New Hope Bible church in Brownington, Vt and the Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston, VT.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and Nana. Before any of that she was a loving daughter and caring sister. She loved her family and friends, and was always there for those who needed her. She had friends everywhere she went.

Among her hobbies she enjoyed baking, Hallmark movies, her Lord and savior, and taking care of others. She was a very kind and giving person.

She is survived by her husband Robert of Brownington, VT, her children: Amber Morse and her husband Ken Salzmann of Irasburg, VT, Trevor Morse and his wife Kristin of Essex, VT, and Jamie Morse of Green Bay Wisconsin, her step-son Paul Struss of Pensocola, Florida, and by her grandchildren: William, Alex, Victoria and Penelope Salzmann, by her brothers Chris Pray of Brownington, VT, Michael Pray and his wife Jeannie of Beebe Plain, VT, her sister Paula Hall and her husband Romain of Brownington, VT, and by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Arnold Pray in 2011.

Graveside services will be held in the Spring at Brownington Center Cemetery. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 31, 2020
