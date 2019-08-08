|
|
Marie Letourneau, 93, of Barton, VT passed away on August 2, 2019 in Burlington, VT. She was born on May 24, 1926 in Barton, VT to George Paquette and Mildred Holt.
She is survived by her children Dolores Pion and her husband Michael of Barton, VT and Daniel Letourneau of Orleans, VT, her grandchildren Nathan Pion and his wife Zoe of Colchester, VT and Natalie Dalpe and her husband Kyle of Barton, VT. Great grandson Easton, son of Natalie and Kyle, and Austin, to be born in October to Nathan and Zoe.She was predeceased by her husband Alan Letourneau, brothers Carl, Howard, and George Paquette and her sisters Margaret Bartlett and Theresa Ingersoll.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Barton on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Internment to follow at Welcome O Brown Cemetery in Barton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, VT 05822. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 9, 2019