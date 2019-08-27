|
|
Marilyn B. Hardy, 89, of Derby Line passed away at her home on August 22, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1930 in East Charleston, VT, to Bertha (Hudson) Moulton and Harley Moulton, Sr.
Marilyn graduated from Lyndon Teacher's College in 1952. While teaching in Vermont, she met Paul Hardy, who was visiting his sister here, and they were married in 1954. In 1955 they moved to West Virginia, where Marilyn continued teaching and they had a daughter, Karen. Sadly, Paul passed away in 1970, so in 1972 Marilyn and Karen moved to Derby Line, VT to be close to family. Marilyn started teaching at Derby Elementary School, where she taught for 20 years. She was a devoted teacher who loved her profession.
After retiring in 1992, Marilyn was a home consultant for The Longaberger Company for many years. She was an active member of a Bible study group and several clubs. Right up until her death, Marilyn was involved in her local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG), an honor society of women educators promoting professional growth and excellence in education. She was selfless, kind and giving, and a woman of strong faith.
Marilyn had many talents and hobbies, including quilting, knitting, sewing, cooking, reading, doing crosswords, crafting, and decorating her home for various holidays. She loved her home and working around her home. She also loved church activities, spending time with family and friends, and travelling.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Karen Robitaille and her partner, Keith Jacobs, her siblings Charlene (Robert) Maxwell, Ronald (Judy) Moulton, Connie (Donald) Bacik, and Pearl (Stanley) Wright, sister-in-law Joyce Moulton, many nieces and nephews, and her very special friends/neighbors, Peter and Nancy Eaton. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her siblings Marjorie (Harold) Balch, Beverly (Maynard) Bowen, Harley (Joyce) Moulton, Jr. and Dale Moulton.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Derby Community Church. There will be no calling hours, but there will be a gathering of family and friends after the funeral.
Interment will be in East Charleston at a later date.
Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Marilyn can be made to the of VT, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495 or , 100 Dorset Street, Suite # 4, South Burlington, VT 05403. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 28, 2019