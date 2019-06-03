Services Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 (603) 237-4311 Resources More Obituaries for Marion Owen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marion G. Owen

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers NEWPORT, VT -- Marion Glenn Owen (97) of Newport, VT, and formerly of Conway, NH, and Colebrook, NH, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Bel-Aire Healthcare Center after a short time of declining health. She was born November 24, 1921, in Manchester, NH, the daughter of Nathan B. and Wiona (Foote) Morrell.

She was raised in Conway, NH and graduated from Kennett High School in the class of 1939. She attended and graduated from the Baypath Institute for Business in Springfield, Mass., in 1941. While attending Baypath she met her future husband, Edmund E. Owen. After graduation, Marion worked for General Electric Co. as a secretary and then for Monarch Insurance Company, both of Springfield, MA. In 1943 she moved back to Conway where she worked for the Charles O. Dahl Insurance Co. until her marriage to Edmund Owen on April 23, 1943. After Edmund's WW II service in the Navy ended, they moved to Colebrook where she was a homemaker and mother to their two children. When the children grew up she returned to work at the Marshall & Kent (later Klebe & George) Insurance Company until her retirement in 1978. After retirement she was a homemaker and caregiver for her mother, who had come to live with Marion and Edmund in 1978. Following her husband's death in 1999, Marion returned to Conway where she was able to live independently with the help of Saco Woods neighbors, the Gibson Senior Center, and the Conway Police Morning Call In program. In August 2015 she moved to Newport, VT to live with her daughter.

She was a very active member, in all aspects, of the Monadnock Congregational Church of Colebrook and served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. She was a long time member of the Eureka Chapter #2 O.E.S., Grand Cross of Color of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls; Past Advisor for Rainbow Girls of Lancaster NH; a long time member of the George L. O'Neil American Legion Auxiliary Post #62, Member of the Retired National Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, Past Chapter and Local Fund Chairman for the American Red Cross and also served many years as the Home Service Regional Officer for the Red Cross. She was one of the charter members and served a term as president of the Colebrook Hospital Auxiliary.

Marion was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Edmund E. Owen, and her brothers, Robert S. Morrell (wife Ruth Morrell) and Nathan E. Morrell; and brothers in-law Frank G. Owen (wife Claire Owen) and Haven T. Owen (wife Patricia Owen). She is survived by her children, Sally G. Fraize of Newport, VT, and Robert E. Owen and wife Marion A. Owen of Bartlett, NH; three grandsons, Jeremy E. Fraize and partner Ayla Landry of Eden Mills, VT, Gustav G. Owen and partner Virginia Hills of Portsmouth, NH, and Gerald G. Owen and fiancée Jordyn R. Thompson of Rochester, NY; two great-grandsons, Austin J. Fraize, and Sagan E. Owen; and a future great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook. An Eastern Star service will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at the Monadnock Congregational Church. Burial will follow at the Colebrook Village Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Congregational Church, P.O. Box 307, Colebrook, NH 03576; or to the Gibson Senior Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway, NH 03860.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.

