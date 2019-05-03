Marjorie Ann (Tyler) Sykes died peacefully at home with her family in Holland, VT on April 30th at the age of 81, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on August 9, 1937 in Newbury, VT, to Fred and Wilma (Green) Tyler. She graduated from Derby Academy.

Marjorie and Harley Sykes were married on February 22, 1956 and They lived most of their 52 years together in Holland, VT.

She and Harley farmed on his parents' farm while raising their family as well as working as custodians at Holland Elementary School for a number of years.

Her family was the priority in her life; she loved being "Grammie Sykes" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took pride in all their accomplishments.

Marjorie enjoyed knitting and crocheting and most family members were recipients of her Grammie Sykes quilts in addition to the mittens, socks and sweaters that she knit. She loved gardening, especially flowers, and she spent hours planning and working in her abundant gardens. Marjorie was a generous woman who gladly gave her time volunteering for the Holland Methodist Church and the Holland Elementary School in various capacities over the years. She was proud to have been one of originators of the Mother-Daughter Banquet that benefited both the church and the school for several years.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Sharon Breton and her husband, Richard, of Barton, VT; Terri Holden and her husband, Peter, of Newport, VT; Timothy Sykes and his wife, Dawn, of Holland, VT, Susan Simoneau and her husband, Kevin, of Holland, VT and Ronald Sykes and his companion, Connie, of Holland, VT. She is also survived by her children and step-grandchildren: Matthew Breton and his companion, Lori, of East Charleston, VT; Julie Rose and her husband, John, of Cobleskill, NY; Ryan Holden and his wife, Krissy, of Newport Ctr, VT; Sarah Holden of Newport, VT; Emily Parker and her husband, Tim, of Royalton, VT; Tyler Sykes of Hendersonville, TN; Spencer Sykes and his companion, Morgan of Morgan, VT; Daniel Simoneau of Holland, VT; Hunter Sykes and his wife Alisha, of Holland, VT; Marissa Simoneau and her companion, Brendon, of Derby, VT; Justice Holden of Newport, VT; Merranda Price of Derby Line, VT; Heather Moulton and her husband, Adam, of Brownington, VT; Tarin Pratte and her husband, Derek, of Derby Line, VT; Samantha Bolduc and her husband, Rance, of Orleans, VT, as well as 10 great grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Gail Nadeau, of Jericho, VT, in-laws and a multitude of nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brother, Clyde Tyler and numerous in-laws.

A funeral service is scheduled for May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Holland Community Church, 3038 Valley Rd, Holland, VT with the Rev Kelly Deslauriers officiating. Interment will follow at the Mead Hill Cemetery, also in Holland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marjorie's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to either Holland Community Church, PO Box 681, Derby, VT 05829 or the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and

operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary