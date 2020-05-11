Mark Gordon Stewart, 57, of Boynton, Florida and formerly of Newport, Vermont, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Newport surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1962 in Newport, Vermont to Irene (Bell) Stewart and the late Gordon Stewart.
From the time he was young, Mark Stewart knew he wanted to pursue a career in architecture. With what started as a love of drawing and painting throughout childhood and high school, lead to enrolling at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Vermont where he would learn to make his dream a reality. Fast forward thirty years, and Mark has become a well-known name in the Northeast Kingdom and has been highly recognized for his work on numerous buildings. He has done everything from extravagant lake houses here on Memphremagog to professional businesses and car dealerships all over New England. His memory lives on in the amazing work he has done, such as the Fire Station in Newport, Vermont, the Daily Memorial Library, and the beloved East Side deck, which was his favorite place to be. One of his last projects was the Church of God's Hospice House, which he donated all of his time and skills to-a true gift of love.
He lived to watch his children play sports and supported them unconditionally. Their passions became his passions. Mark's ideal day was starting up his smoker on a warm summer day and cracking open a beer with the ones he loved most. If you ask anyone in town, they will remember Mark for his kind soul, infectious laughter, and gigantic smile.
Mark's whole world was his family. He is survived by his soulmate, Sharon Stewart, his children: Jena Stewart and her fiancé Isaac Fortin, Kati Roberts and her fiancé Jeff Charland, who was like a son to Mark, Nathan Stewart, Bayla Stewart and her partner Evan Sarault, and by his partner-in-crime, Ty-Lynn Stewart. Family goes beyond blood, and Mark showed that for his friend and mentee, Bill Hansen. Bill was the Robin to Mark's Batman and was by his side for 20+ years. His legacy will also live on through his 5 grandchildren: Jace, Sawyer, and Hunter Fortin, Charlie Bruce and Andi Charland.
Mark is also survived by his mother Irene Stewart, by his three brothers: Shayne Stewart and his wife Robin, Lonn Stewart, and Ryan Stewart and his wife Lori. Mark's only sister, Laurie Stewart shared an unbreakable bond with Mark, she was his lifelong confidant. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law Marvin and Carol Needleman, his brother-in-law and best friend, Mark Needleman and his wife Heather, and by his passionate sister-in-law Amy Beck and her husband Ed. He was the favorite uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Gordon (Doc) Stewart and by his brother Barry Stewart.
As Mark would have wanted, his family would like to hold a celebration of his beautiful life, for his friends and family to reminisce on memories and make new ones. A date will be announced at a later time.
