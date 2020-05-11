Mark Stewart
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Gordon Stewart, 57, of Boynton, Florida and formerly of Newport, Vermont, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Newport surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1962 in Newport, Vermont to Irene (Bell) Stewart and the late Gordon Stewart.

From the time he was young, Mark Stewart knew he wanted to pursue a career in architecture. With what started as a love of drawing and painting throughout childhood and high school, lead to enrolling at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Vermont where he would learn to make his dream a reality. Fast forward thirty years, and Mark has become a well-known name in the Northeast Kingdom and has been highly recognized for his work on numerous buildings. He has done everything from extravagant lake houses here on Memphremagog to professional businesses and car dealerships all over New England. His memory lives on in the amazing work he has done, such as the Fire Station in Newport, Vermont, the Daily Memorial Library, and the beloved East Side deck, which was his favorite place to be. One of his last projects was the Church of God's Hospice House, which he donated all of his time and skills to-a true gift of love.

He lived to watch his children play sports and supported them unconditionally. Their passions became his passions. Mark's ideal day was starting up his smoker on a warm summer day and cracking open a beer with the ones he loved most. If you ask anyone in town, they will remember Mark for his kind soul, infectious laughter, and gigantic smile.

Mark's whole world was his family. He is survived by his soulmate, Sharon Stewart, his children: Jena Stewart and her fiancé Isaac Fortin, Kati Roberts and her fiancé Jeff Charland, who was like a son to Mark, Nathan Stewart, Bayla Stewart and her partner Evan Sarault, and by his partner-in-crime, Ty-Lynn Stewart. Family goes beyond blood, and Mark showed that for his friend and mentee, Bill Hansen. Bill was the Robin to Mark's Batman and was by his side for 20+ years. His legacy will also live on through his 5 grandchildren: Jace, Sawyer, and Hunter Fortin, Charlie Bruce and Andi Charland.

Mark is also survived by his mother Irene Stewart, by his three brothers: Shayne Stewart and his wife Robin, Lonn Stewart, and Ryan Stewart and his wife Lori. Mark's only sister, Laurie Stewart shared an unbreakable bond with Mark, she was his lifelong confidant. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law Marvin and Carol Needleman, his brother-in-law and best friend, Mark Needleman and his wife Heather, and by his passionate sister-in-law Amy Beck and her husband Ed. He was the favorite uncle of all his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Gordon (Doc) Stewart and by his brother Barry Stewart.

As Mark would have wanted, his family would like to hold a celebration of his beautiful life, for his friends and family to reminisce on memories and make new ones. A date will be announced at a later time.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Derby
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
45 entries
May 11, 2020
Such an amazing man! Honoring person and just so kind and sweet. Still can't believe it. One of the best men I knew and he had a big heart and so much love for Sharon and his kids. It has been an honor to know him and his family. So saddened by this. Memories will live forever.best of wishes to the family who was like my second family long long ago its been awhile but I still think about all of you.❤❤❤
Debra Woodard
Friend
May 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Sharon and Family during this difficult time.
Judy Benware
Friend
May 11, 2020
To Jenna and Isaac, Kate and Jeff, I am so sorry. You were all my students. Jenna and Ike, you were Joanna's friends.
Your dad was a fine man and I can't begin to know your sorrow. Thinking of you, Mrs. Thomas
Patty Thomas
Teacher
May 11, 2020
Nobody can ever take away the joy you shared or the memories he left for each and every one of you. May he Rest In Peace.
Rita Fortin
Friend
May 11, 2020
I was very saddened to learn of Mark's recent passing. He was part of a great family that contributed in so many ways to the community spirit that defined Derby Line when we growing up in the '60s and '70s. My sincere condolences to the entire Stewart family.
Bernie Blais
Friend
May 11, 2020
Thinking of you Sharon and sending love and prayers for peace to all the family. Mark will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mary and Frank Pinard
Friend
May 11, 2020
Sharon and family, my sincere condolences. Praying for you all. May God grant you strength in this time of need. I only knew Mark through the post office, but he was always a very pleasant guy to work with.
Scott Stevens
May 11, 2020
Gregg Laber
Friend
May 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love: Danny and Carol Lynn DeLaBruere
Carol DeLaBruere
Friend
May 11, 2020
mark was a kind, fun, sweet, talented man. always ready to smile and laugh, but also to listen intently if need be. he was a beautiful soul. so very sorry that his time on earth had to end, as it is hard for those left behind. i know you have so many memories to cherish. hold tight to them. i hope you find laughter and light in many of those memories to help ease the sadness and pain of his passing. god's peace and blessings to you and yours.
Denise Guay
Classmate
May 10, 2020

My Thoughts and Prayers are with you during this trying time. Keep his memory alive.

Dont think of me as gone away,
My journeys just begun.
Life holds so many facets,
This earth is but one
Thomas Savage
Friend
May 10, 2020
Deepest condolences dear Sharon and family. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Alyson Lee
May 10, 2020
Sharon and family: Please accept our sincere sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Bill and Dorine Gilding
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
Sincere condolences to Sharon and her immediate family, and the entire Stewart/ Needleman familes. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Please accept our heartfelt sympathy. John & Joanne Fedele
Joanne Fedele
May 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss of Mark. I remember him from working at the Danforth Architect office in St. Jay. Mark was always very nice to work with. My deepest sympathy.
Sally Austin
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Sharon, I am truly sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Pamela (Forbush) Drozdowski
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.So sorry for your loss
Toni Benjamin
Classmate
May 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thinking of you all during this time ❤
Nicole Ludwig
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Needlemen ans Stewart Families.You are all in our Prayers.
Paul and Elaine Langevin
May 10, 2020
Sharon, words fall short of expressing my sorrow to you, the Stewart and Needleman families in your time of need. I am hopeful that you will be comforted by the outpouring of love and memories from all your friends about the impact Mark had on their lives. Time may pass, but the memories I shared growing up with Mark and his brothers as kids in Derby Line will always remain. In this tough time in your life, may my friendship, sympathy, and heartfelt condolences bring you and your family peace, comfort, strength and the courage to face the days ahead. Mark will be truly missed!
Jimmy Davis
Friend
May 10, 2020
To the loving family of Mark Stewart, Our sincere condolences in the loss of such a wonderful man, way too young. Sending thots & prayers to each of you at this most difficult time. May the memories you shared over the years with your loved one help sustain you through the grieving process.
With love & sympathy,
Gerry Barber and Jan Barber Caswell
Jan Caswell
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sharon and Family I am so very sorry for your loss❤ Thinking of and praying for you all.
Amanda (Jones) Perry
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
My heart goes out to you Sharon and all the family. Sending all my love to you during this time.
Annie Curtis Christoni
Friend
May 10, 2020
My heart goes out to Marks family at this time of sorrow but of also remembering his incredible life and talent. Always remember the good times!!
Norma Kirschner
Friend
May 10, 2020
To the family of Mark Stewart, We are so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Keep his memories alive and he will live forever.
Raymond and Lillian Bathalon
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
We didn't know Mark but do know Sharon and he was way too young to die. Sympathies to this family....our hearts go out to you and yours.
Ruth and Terry Moore
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
We know Mark has been battling cancer for some time may he now rest in peace. So very sorry Sharon. Gary and Patricia Thomas
Gary Thomas
Friend
May 10, 2020
To Sharon, all of the children and their families, as well as the extended family how terribly sad it is to hear of Mark's passing. May he rest in peace may memories of his wonderful life be reassuring to all of his family and friends.
Steve and Pam Farrow
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss, mark has made a impact on the NEK with his skills , may god ease your pain . godbless!
lisa sanville
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sharon,Bayla,Nate,Jena,Katie,Tylynn, Laurie, Jeff, Bill and all extended Stewart family, You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Mark was an amazing father, spouse, family man, with a heart of gold, an unforgettable smile and laugh , the pillar of strength and determination! May your memories continue to bring you comfort. He loved you all so much. Sending my love to you all.
Julie and Dave Zenel - Moore
Friend
May 10, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss.Mark was a great guy.My thoughts are with you Sharon and your family.
gayle veilleux
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sharon,
Family & Friends
Our heart goes out for all who knew him.
Mark was the kind of guy who when he walked into ANY room,
the place lite up with smiles.
We (the triples) will always have great memories of him.
Gaetane
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sad news that cancer takes us at any age. Marks smile never faded in his battle with this dread disease, and his efforts to ease others hurts was known throughout our community. Travel well, Mark. Hit em long and true.
Condolences to you, Sharon, and all the family.
Don Hunt
Friend
May 10, 2020
Mark you were a great soul,I was fortunate to have you as my brother in law in prior yrs and I always enjoyed your smile,laugh and yes that beautiful hair if your that I was able to cut in your younger yrs. May you rest in peace
Love,
Toots ( aka Diane Roberts,Delabruere now Bagley
Diane Bagley
Friend
May 10, 2020
Fly high my friend, Until we meet again.. Love you Brother
Todd Greenwood
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mark definitely made a difference in so many lives. He will continue to shine from above.
Jayne and Brad
Jayne Patenaude/Mann
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sharon and family, I'm very sorry for your loss may your many wonderful memories help you all through this very difficult time. Marie
Marie Chapman
May 10, 2020
Sending love and prayers to you all
May 10, 2020
To you all our deepest sympathy. May you cherish all your memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sending love and hugs to all.
Sincerely Chris and Jeanne Bates
jeanne bates
May 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Please let me know if we can do anything for you. Sending you big hugs.
Danielle Gage
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our hearts go out to the Stewart Family. Keep the wonderful memories alive in your hearts forever.
Richard Turner
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Dear Sharon and family ❣ my sincerest heartfelt sympathy, bittersweet,letting him go, loved so much by so many, sweet memories, never forgotten, sadly missed, prayers and thoughts to you all
Pauline Hauver
Friend
May 10, 2020
Condolences to Sharon and family on their loss!
Alra Brooks
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss ! Hugs and Prayers to the whole family ❤
Brenda Kelley
Friend
May 10, 2020
So Sorry for your loss a great man. Sharon love and prays to you and your family .
james & patty carter
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved