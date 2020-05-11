Sharon, words fall short of expressing my sorrow to you, the Stewart and Needleman families in your time of need. I am hopeful that you will be comforted by the outpouring of love and memories from all your friends about the impact Mark had on their lives. Time may pass, but the memories I shared growing up with Mark and his brothers as kids in Derby Line will always remain. In this tough time in your life, may my friendship, sympathy, and heartfelt condolences bring you and your family peace, comfort, strength and the courage to face the days ahead. Mark will be truly missed!

Jimmy Davis

Friend