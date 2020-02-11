|
Martha Gordon, a longtime resident of Barton, died peacefully of complications from heart disease. She had survived pancreatic cancer for more than five years and was a determined fighter to the end.
Martha was the daughter of Robert Alexander Montgomery, an architect, and Frances (Peggy) Lamb Montgomery, an accomplished amateur violinist and pianist, of Montreal. When her father died, her mother married Thomas Howarth Montgomery, a lawyer. She attended Montreal West High School, where she shone as a student and began her lifelong avocation as a naturalist and amateur biologist. She was also a superb athlete, excelling in softball, track and field, badminton, gymnastics, and downhill skiing.
She left Canada to attend Radcliffe College, where she studied anthropology and psychology and spent a semester establishing a Head Start program on the Ojibway reservation in Parry Island, Ontario. She went on to the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she trained to be a high school social studies teacher. After marrying Robert Watson Gordon, she taught at Newton North High School in Massachusetts until they moved to Buffalo, New York, then Madison, Wisconsin, now with their two daughters in tow. Though they divorced, they remained friends, and she maintained close friendships with her former in-laws for the rest of her life.
In Madison, she served the community in her second career as a social worker, working mainly with elderly people and distributing food to families. When she moved to Barton in 1989, she joined Northeast Kingdom Community Action, where she worked with children, seniors, and many other neighbors and community members, helping them get back on their feet.
She spent childhood summers on Lake Memphremagog and achieved local feats including treehouse-building, waterskiing, and swimming across the lake. She brought friends to the lake as years went on and had happy weeks there with her daughters for decades. There, she taught her grandchildren to knit, showing them new tricks each summer with humor and patience.
Music was a vital part of Martha's life. She had perfect pitch and could seemingly pick up any instrument without effort, including piano, mandolin, and recorder. She knew a wide range of folk and old English songs and was an expert finger-picker, having learned by ear from Carter Family and Doc Watson records.
She was an expert craftsperson and made beautiful, quirky works of art-knitted lobsters and eggplants, an elegant wooden letter opener, a small box made from the reclaimed keys of a piano, a miniature Adirondack chair. She was also a careful chronicler of the natural world in her photography of spiderwebs and snow, barns and hay bales, hummingbirds and woodpiles, monarch chrysalises and pond lilies. She loved animals and insects alike and fostered caterpillars and tadpoles before releasing them back into the world.
As for dogs, they were always front and center. Nimos, the half-dog, half-wolf, was the permanent favorite. But Bucky, Casey, and especially Judy were also comrades beyond companions.
Along with nature, books (and magazines) were the great love of her life. She was a completist and relished reading her way through an entire oeuvre, school of thought, or century. Her favorite poem was "The Apple Tree" by Galway Kinnell, and she could recite many others.
While in some ways Martha was a loner, she had numerous friends. Friends from the book group at the library (for which she suggested countless books), friends for Scrabble, friends to kayak with on May Pond and other NEK lakes and ponds, and, closest of all, her freshman college roommates Jane and Helen, who were indefatigable correspondents and confidantes.
She knew how, as the Carter Family sang, to keep on the sunny side of life.
She is survived by her siblings, Ann and Tom; her daughters, Emily and Kate; her grandchildren, Julia and Jacob; her niece and nephew, Irene and Alex; loving cousins; and friends.
Her family will host an informal gathering at the Barton Public Library on Saturday, March 7, at 2pm. Donations in her name are welcome to the library, the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, or Vermont Public Radio.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made to Curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 12, 2020