|
|
It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of Mary E. Ouellet, 74, of Winchendon, MA and formerly of Newport Center, VT. Mary passed away in her sleep peacefully after a long battle with illnesses on February 23, 2020.
She is predeceased by her late husband John Luc Ouellet Sr., and her son John Luc Ouellet Jr. She is survived by her children Tammy Chipman of Belding, MI, Renee Grimes of Winchendon, MA, Gene Ouellet Sr. of Derby, VT and Jolyne Ouellet of CT. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved family dinners and get togethers. Making lasting memories for her whole family was her goal. She liked phone calls and visits from her friends and family. She listened to music and loved to dance. Spending time with her grandchildren always put a smile on her face. She was caring, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Aunt to all of her family. Mary will be dearly missed and forever loved.
She also enjoyed preaching to her family and friends about Jehovah God and his promise for mankind. She was a firm believer in her faith.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Mary at 12 noon on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Renee's home in MA. Family and friends are welcome to attend, please contact Renee for further details. A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, VT at a later date.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 26, 2020