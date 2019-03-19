Mary Marie Carr, 65, of Derby passed away on March 13, 2019 in Lebanon, NH after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 30, 1953 in Fort Leavenworth, KS to Norman and Charlotte (Hill) McCormick. On August 19, 1983 she married the love of her life William (Bill) Carr who predeceased her on February 7, 2007.

Mary was a true warrior, faced with medical issues she always stood up to fight never complaining, always looking forward to new treatments. She was a bowling league member for 30 years. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, spending time with her family, playing poker, traveling with Bill to visit family and spending time at their camp in Brunswick, VT. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 21 as well as a member of the Derby Home Dem. Mary loved and cherished her family and friends. They were her most valuable treasures. She always looked forward to poker games with her girls, visiting her mom at Michaud Manor and looking forward to new adventures. Whether it be a cruise, a trip to Maine with the girls, Florida, Las Vegas, or a band wagon party she was sure to always leave a smile wherever she went. She had an incredible sense of humor with a quick wit and was adored by many.

She is survived by her daughter Marcy and son-in-law David Giroux of Derby, VT, siblings Michael McCormick and his wife Susan of Michigan, Midge Duncan and her husband Brad of Texas, Patrick McCormick and his wife Laura of Florida and Norma McCormick of Georgia. She is also survived by her grand children Patrick, Nicholas, Morgan and Erik, as well as many very special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother Charlotte Northern in 2018 and her husband William in 2007.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT 05855. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Orleans-Essex VNA & Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road Newport, VT 05855.