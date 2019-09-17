|
|
Maryann Souliere 81, of Newport Vermont died on September 1, 2019 with her children at her bedside. She was born on May 12, 1938 in Newport, Vermont to Earl Edward Cheney and Lena Lucy Gerry. Maryann was an RN at the Old Newport Hospital and at the Maple Lane Nursing home in Orleans, Vermont. She also worked as a private home care nurse while raising her 5 children. Later in life she worked for the Vermont Associates for Training and Development for over 10 years helping individuals to become employed in the workforce. She was also a site manager for the Newport Learning Center, a non profit adult education program offering job training for those 55 and older.
Maryann enjoyed working as a bookkeeper at the Orleans Commission Sales as well as other local auction events. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and crocheting warm and colorful blankets for those she loved.
She is survived by her children: Timothy Souliere, Christine Souliere and her wife Caryn, of Charlotte Vermont, Todd Souliere and his wife Monique Dumont of Jaffrey, NH, Earlene Souliere and fiancé Rich Connelly of Newport Vermont and Scott Souliere of Evansville, Vermont as well as her son in law, Steve Genco of Morgan Vermont and daughter in law, Melissa Ferland of Barton, Vermont. Maryann had 5 beloved grandchildren: Jacob, Isabelle, Garret, Cole and Lena.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother in law, Cynthia and Cleveland Cornell and by her sister Earlene Cheney.
A graveside service will take place on September 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, Vermont.
Maryann will be deeply missed by her family and by her friends, specifically her good friends at the Governor Prouty Apartments.
Should friends desire, contributions in Maryann's memory can be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 18, 2019