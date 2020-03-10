|
Marylou Blais, 81, of Newport, VT passed away peacefully on March 9th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 4th, 1938 in Bellows Falls, VT daughter of Merle and Elizabeth Jackson.
She graduated from Bellow Falls High School, Bellows Falls VT and attended Castleton Teachers College. Marylou worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone during her High School years and after college, where she met her husband of 51 years.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Newport, VT and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella Organization. She enjoyed participating in the after 5 programs in Newport, VT and enjoyed attending Special Olympics Events with her daughter Monique. Marylou was a devoted wife to husband Romeo and helped Shepherd him through 14 years of Dialysis treatment. She attended many sporting events of her grandchildren and immensely enjoys family vacations to Cape Cod.
Marylou is survived by her children Thomas Blais and Cynthia Morello of Canton, CT, Michael Blais and his wife Janet of Newport, VT, Nicole Gaboriault and her husband Norman of Newport, VT, and by Monique Blais of Newport, VT, and by her cherished grandchildren Sophia and Connor Blais, Jeffrey Blais, and Lindsey and Patrick Gaboriault.
She was predeceased by her husband Romeo, her parents and her brother Merle (Skip) Jr.
Friends may call on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday March 13th, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Newport. Spring interment will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday May 16th, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Ron Holland Dialysis Center, North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, VT, 05855 or to Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 11, 2020