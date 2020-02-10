Home

Melvin Lantagne
Melvin W. Lantagne


1927 - 2020
Melvin W. Lantagne Obituary
Melvin W. Lantagne, 92, of Irasburg, VT passed away February 6th, 2020 in Irasburg. He was born on June 13th, 1927 to Alexander and Florence (Marandola) Lantagne of Newport, VT. On July 13th, 1972 Melvin married the love of his life Jean Garahan who survives him.

He worked as a mechanic on CP Railroad for many years. Melvin enjoyed making rings, fixing cars, and playing many musical instruments such as the guitar, the fiddle, a harmonica, and the piano. He loved playing music for others and especially playing in the nursing homes for the residents. He had a strong love of God.

He is survived by his wife Jean
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 11, 2020
