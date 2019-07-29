|
|
Michael J. Barca, 60, of Derby, Vermont passed away suddenly on July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 25, 1958 in New London, CT to George and Theresa (Scarlato) Barca. He was a veteran of the United States Marines.
He held membership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and the Newport Country Club. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, painting, cooking and writing children's books.
He loved his boys and all their accomplishments.
He is survived by his children: Jared Barca of Enosburg, VT, Jacob Barca Mahonri Barca, and Lehi Barca all of Milton, VT. He is also survived by his grandchild Aries Marshall of Durham, NC, by his siblings: Janice and Rosanne Barca both of Norwich, CT, his nephew Joseph Veilleux and niece Rose Veilleux. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Nikki Veilleux.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Derby. Friends may call on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Derby Center Cemetery. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on July 30, 2019