Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Michael MacFarlane
Michael "Mickey" MacFarlane


1953 - 2020
Michael "Mickey" MacFarlane Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael "Mickey" MacFarlane, 66, of Derby Vermont, announces his sudden passing at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH on April 5th, 2020. He was born in San Diego, CA on August 21, 1953 to Howard and Vera (Baker) MacFarlane.

Mickey was a self-employed Carpenter for most of his life. He loved the outdoors and his time spent at camp in Norton with his special Uncle and Aunt, Mickey and Mona Lewis, who held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his four sons Jesse MacFarlane, Travis MacFarlane and family, Joshua MacFarlane and family, Cody MacFarlane and family, his siblings Sherry Girard and family, Jimmy MacFarlane and family, Lynn Jacobs and family, and his long time partner, Elizabeth "Biff" Archambault and family.

He was predeceased by his parents.

There will be no services at the request of his family

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2020
