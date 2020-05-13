Michael Raymond Gonyaw, 71, of Newport passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020 at Union House Nursing Home in Glover, VT. His son Stephen and daughter-in-law Ann were at his side.
Michael was born On May 21, 1948 in West Charleston, Vermont to Bernie Sr. and Maylo Gonyaw. He is survived by his wife Susan of Newport, his son Stephen Gonyaw of Derby Line with his wife Ann and their four children, Abigail (17), Benjamin (15), David (3), and Rachel (1). He is also survived by his brother Duane Gonyaw and his wife Simone of Tampa, Florida, his sister Rhoda Irish of Newport, and his brother Bernie Jr. and his wife Claudette of Newport.
The youngest of four children, Michael graduated from Derby Academy in 1967 and New Hampshire Tech (Culinary Arts) in 1977. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, which included a tour in Vietnam.
Michael delighted in the lives of his grandchildren, attending their plays, concerts, and softball games. Their favorite memories include visiting him at work where he would be waiting at the door with a chocolate chip cookie for them. As a cook by interest and occupation, providing meals and desserts were Michael's gift and his favorite way of showing love for others. His years of service to the community included cooking for friends and family, church events, and fundraisers for the Mater Dei Youth Ministry program. His generosity of heart, his off-color humor, and his home-cooked meals, pie crusts, and bread will be remembered by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's honor to Mater Dei Parish Aid to the Poor, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855. A private burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned & operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.