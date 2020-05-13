Michael R. Gonyaw
1948 - 2020
Michael Raymond Gonyaw, 71, of Newport passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020 at Union House Nursing Home in Glover, VT. His son Stephen and daughter-in-law Ann were at his side.

Michael was born On May 21, 1948 in West Charleston, Vermont to Bernie Sr. and Maylo Gonyaw. He is survived by his wife Susan of Newport, his son Stephen Gonyaw of Derby Line with his wife Ann and their four children, Abigail (17), Benjamin (15), David (3), and Rachel (1). He is also survived by his brother Duane Gonyaw and his wife Simone of Tampa, Florida, his sister Rhoda Irish of Newport, and his brother Bernie Jr. and his wife Claudette of Newport.

The youngest of four children, Michael graduated from Derby Academy in 1967 and New Hampshire Tech (Culinary Arts) in 1977. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, which included a tour in Vietnam.

Michael delighted in the lives of his grandchildren, attending their plays, concerts, and softball games. Their favorite memories include visiting him at work where he would be waiting at the door with a chocolate chip cookie for them. As a cook by interest and occupation, providing meals and desserts were Michael's gift and his favorite way of showing love for others. His years of service to the community included cooking for friends and family, church events, and fundraisers for the Mater Dei Youth Ministry program. His generosity of heart, his off-color humor, and his home-cooked meals, pie crusts, and bread will be remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's honor to Mater Dei Parish Aid to the Poor, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855. A private burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned & operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Derby
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
May 13, 2020
Whenever I think of Micheal my heart fills with caring warmth and a big smile. Rest In Peace dear soul. Sincere condolences toSusan,Steve,and Anne. May Gods love surround you with comfort!
Barbara Fontaine
Friend
May 13, 2020
Our sympathy goes out to Michael's family
Reginald & Linda Carpenter/Santaw
Friend
May 13, 2020
Thinking of all of you. Have many memories of our time with Mike and all his wonderful creations he would make especially the homemade bread and rolls he always made for residents!
Rosemary Mayhew
Friend
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May you all find peace in your memories of happy times.
Karen Hunt
May 12, 2020
Michael was my brother in law and just a great guy and wonderful addition to our family. His humor was unique and brought either laughter or eye rolls but it was just Michael being himself, which we treasured. So many wonderful memories of his life but he will be missed but he left a great legacy which we will cherish.
Stephen Barker
Family
May 12, 2020
Susan, Stephan, and Ann, My deepest sympathies on the loss of Michael. I have fond memories of him and you Susan as I was growing up in the Derby Community Church. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lucinda (Cindy) Messer
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Worked with Michael many years ago at NCH. He was such a great cook. May he be at peace.
Rhonda Bullis
Coworker
May 12, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
Judith Castonguay
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Michael brought much joy and happiness.
Richard Barker
Family
May 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rose Gleason
Coworker
May 12, 2020
So sorry....
John Barker
Family
