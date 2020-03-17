|
|
Michael (Mike) W. Griffin, age 55, of Derby, Vermont passed away suddenly in his home on March 9, 2020. Mike was born in Kittery Maine on February 25, 1965 and graduated from North Country Union High School in 1983.
Mike enjoyed listening to classic rock, his favorite being anything from Pink Floyd. He was probably the biggest New York Giants fan around. When he wasn't routing for his team, he would have his camera in hand taking as many pictures as he could of friends and family, or he would be out riding the back roads taking photos of wildlife. Mike always had a smile on his face, and probably knew most everyone in town.
Mike is survived by his parents, Ronald Griffin of Derby and Donna Perkins of Derby Line, his siblings Steve Griffin, Randy Griffin and Tanya Griffin, his only son Mike D. Griffin and his only granddaughter Makenna Griffin, who he cherished more than anything.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 18, 2020