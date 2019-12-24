|
|
Michael Morse, 21, of Newport Center, VT passed away suddenly at his home December 22nd 2019. He was born on November 8th, 1998 to David and Vanka ( LeClair) Morse.
He graduated in 2017 from North Country High School and later started working for Asplundh. He enjoyed working on cars, ice fishing, and drawing.
He is survived by his parents David and Vanka Morse, his three brothers, David Morse Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Newport, VT, Dustin Morse and his wife Heather of Newport Center, VT, and Dana Morse and his wife Kory of MA, his sister April Morse of Newport, VT, three nieces, Payton, Adrienna, and Payzlee, one nephew, Prestyn, his grandmother, Arlene LeClair, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandfather George LeClair, Robert Morse, and Romona Morse.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday December 27th, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT at 2:00 P.M.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Friday December 27th, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. up until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Michaels memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport VT, 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 25, 2019