Micheline M Auger, 73, of Newport, died suddenly at her home. She was born on June 9, 1945 in Granby, Quebec, to Urbain and Catherine (Leduc) Auger.

She graduated from North Troy High School in 1964. Attended Lyndon State College until 1966 when a tragic motorcycle accident took away her dream of becoming a teacher. In 2015 Lyndon State College awarded her with an honorary Bachelor of Humane Letters degree. She was recognized by the Newport Police Department for her outstanding dedication to her community. Newport City Council also presented her with the "Community Service Award". She was an honorary member of the Newport Rotary Club and received the "Mel Carter Community Service Award". Micheline was featured on WCAX as a "Super Senior" and in The Northland Journal. Micheline was very proud of her home town and worked diligently around Newport keeping the streets clean and beautiful for the community.

She is survived by her siblings: Jeannine Auger Paquin of Stanstead, Quebec, Jean Claude Auger of Manchester, NH, Robert Auger and his wife Yvette d'Amboise of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Normand Auger and his wife Therese Riendeau of Charlottesville, VA, Claudette Auger and her husband Gilles Chalifoux of Manchester, NH, Philippe Auger of North Troy. Sister in law Anita Boie Auger of Brossard, Quebec and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Urbain and Catherine Auger, by her brothers Gaston Auger, Richard Auger and his wife Francoise Lacasse Auger; brother in law Raymond Paquin; sister in laws Monique Fournier Auger, Gail Colburn Auger.

Friends may call from 10:00 -11:00 A.M. on Saturday June 8 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newport followed by a Mass at 11:00 am. Internment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Mater Dei Parish, c/o Roof Fund, 191 Claremont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 23, 2019