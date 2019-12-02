|
Michelle Bancroft of Island Pond passed away peacefully on November 28. She was born February 14, 1967 in Hartford, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her father Robert Boucher. She is survived by her husband Marc Bancroft who she married on August 27, 2008, and her daughter Angelina who is 13. She is also survived by her mother Lydia McMillan, her brother William and by sisters Nicole and Holly. She also has four step-daughters; Michelle, Shannon, Katie and Kimberly, and seven grandchildren all from Maine. In addition to these she is also survived by many aunts and uncles.
Michelle was a strong and caring woman who loved her family and had a large network of friends. She enjoyed helping people and spending time with her mom and her daughter Angelina. She was very creative and loved making crafts and spent each fall making Christmas wreaths, "kissing balls" and other arrangements for the holidays. She loved animals and made sure Angelina had pets and a horse to spend time with. She also loved gardening and flowers.
She attended Green Mountain Bible Church and enjoyed her church family. Her husband Mark attests that "She was a fun person." She will be greatly missed in the Island Pond community where she was connected to many people.
Calling hours will be Saturday December 14 at noon at Green Mountain Bible Church in Island Pond, followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm officiated by Pastor Neal Perry. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 3, 2019