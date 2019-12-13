|
Miguelina Antonia Kennedy went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 28, 2019, she was 77 years old.
Miguelina was born in New York City on January 23, 1942. From the time she was 6 years old, she knew that she wanted to be the first in her family to go to college, and in 1963 she fulfilled her dream by graduating from Hunter College.
She went on to become a teacher and had a career that spanned over 30 years and took her to 3 states. She began teaching in Staten Island New York and finished her career with St. John's Lutheran school in Ocala, Florida, but the majority of her time was spent at Timothy Christian School in New Jersey. "Mrs. Kennedy" was beloved by all her students, many of which she kept in contact for years.
Miguelina was very active in all of the churches that she attended. It was at Calvary Baptist Church (NYC) that she met her husband of 54 years. She was also a very active member of Newport Baptist Church in Newport ,Vermont where the family owned a lake house and spent all their summers.
Her faith shaped the person she was, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. She loved Jesus and it showed in the quiet yet faithful life that she led. She loved crocheting baby blankets, baking cheesecakes and writing letters. It was through these simple acts of kindness that she demonstrated her Christ-centered way of loving people. She was also a faithful giver to various ministries that served to promote the spread of God's word throughout the world.
She will be missed everyday, but the legacy she leaves is far-reaching through the many ways she shared God's love in her life.
Miguelina is survived by her son Matthew, daughter Michelle, and five grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Andrew, Will, and Kennedy. A memorial service will be held at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society in Alpharetta, GA at 12:00 PM on December 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please donate to any of the following organizations in her name: Navajo Missions, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Crossworld, Child Evangelism Fellowship(CEF).
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 13, 2019