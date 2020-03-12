|
Mona Lorraine Sanville, 85, of Newport, VT passed away on March 9th, 2020, in Newport, VT. She was born in Newport, VT to Irving Bowen and Gertrude (Kelley) Bowen. In May of 1954 she married Donald Sanville who predeceased her on January 1, 2005.
Mona was a furniture sprayer for Ethan Allen in Orleans, VT for 25 years until her retirement in 1997. She loved being outside, spending time with her friends and attending bible study. She was a member of the Newport Baptist Church, VFW post 798 Auxiliary as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
She is survived by her sons Brian Sanville and his wife Lucia of Newport, VT, Douglas Sanville of Newport, VT, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her cats which she adored.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on May 20, 2020 at Derby Center Cemetery with Rev. David Lisner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association Chapter 22, P.O. Box 735, Derby, VT 05829.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 13, 2020