Myrna L. Labor, 78, of Derby, VT passed away at her home on June 3, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born on February 11, 1941 in Inverness, Que to Clarence Nutbrown and Dorothy Kinnear. On July 14, 1962 she married Merrill Labor who predeceased her on January 25, 2010.

Myrna graduated from Stanstead College where she played hockey on the boy's team. She raised 3 children, worked at Butterfields, Alberginis News Stand, ran a message center and taxi service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, going for long walks with Merrill, playing cards, attending her son's hockey games, and spending time at camp with all her grand children. In later years she loved attending her grand children's hockey games. She was a passionate Boston Bruins fan.

She is survived by her children Sue-Ane Mascaro and her husband Anthony of Hampden, MA, Corey Labor and his wife Kate of Jericho, VT, and Scott Labor and his wife Allison of Morgan, VT. She is also survived by her 7 precious grand children Antonia, Dominic, Owen, Noah, Keegan, Maddyn and Braeden, as well as her beloved dog Muffin.

She was predeceased by her husband Merrill Labor as well as her siblings Sydney and Donald Nutbrown.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Myrna's memory, donations may be made to the North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis Fund C/O Wendy Franklin, Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on June 5, 2019