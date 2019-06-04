Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Myrna Labor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Labor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna L. Labor


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrna L. Labor Obituary
Myrna L. Labor, 78, of Derby, VT passed away at her home on June 3, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born on February 11, 1941 in Inverness, Que to Clarence Nutbrown and Dorothy Kinnear. On July 14, 1962 she married Merrill Labor who predeceased her on January 25, 2010.
Myrna graduated from Stanstead College where she played hockey on the boy's team. She raised 3 children, worked at Butterfields, Alberginis News Stand, ran a message center and taxi service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, going for long walks with Merrill, playing cards, attending her son's hockey games, and spending time at camp with all her grand children. In later years she loved attending her grand children's hockey games. She was a passionate Boston Bruins fan.
She is survived by her children Sue-Ane Mascaro and her husband Anthony of Hampden, MA, Corey Labor and his wife Kate of Jericho, VT, and Scott Labor and his wife Allison of Morgan, VT. She is also survived by her 7 precious grand children Antonia, Dominic, Owen, Noah, Keegan, Maddyn and Braeden, as well as her beloved dog Muffin.
She was predeceased by her husband Merrill Labor as well as her siblings Sydney and Donald Nutbrown.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Myrna's memory, donations may be made to the North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis Fund C/O Wendy Franklin, Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now