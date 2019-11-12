|
|
Nancy Jo Poulin, 63, of Derby, VT passed away on November 8, 2019 in Newport, VT surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on March 2, 1956 to Gaston and Joyce (neé Jones) Poulin.
Nancy's greatest joy in life was helping others. Always welcoming people into her home with words of wisdom and a treat from her snack drawer. She graduated in 1977 from Fanny Allen Memorial Hospital with a degree in nursing, working at the St. Johnsbury and Newport hospitals in the ER and hospice care. Always eager to learn, Nancy returned to school and graduated in 1983 from Johnson State College with a BS in EDP Early Childhood Education. She soon opened the doors of Little Rascal's Nursery School on Fernwood Circle in Newport, where she taught pre-school and daycare. She later moved to Derby where she continued her practice on Palin Farm Rd until 2015. When Little Rascal's finally closed its doors Nancy had educated four generations of families in the preschool's 37 years. She loved camping at Prouty Beach and Char-Bo Campground, and enjoyed her weekly Bingo nights at the Elks Lodge in Derby.
She is survived by her children Johanna Bartley, and her husband Travis of Derby, VT, and Jessica Poulin of Brooklyn, NY, as well as her four grandchildren who were her world: Madyson, Colton, Denver and Karver Bartley. She is also survived by her father Gaston Poulin of Newport, VT, her brothers Steve Poulin and his wife Valerie of Derby, VT; Peter Poulin and his wife Diana of Newport, VT; and Jeff Poulin and his wife Tracey of Derby, VT. She was also the "favorite" Aunt, and great-Aunt, to Sonya Jones and her 4 children; Stephanie Poulin-Estes and her husband Corey and their 2 children; Stephanie Delabruere and her 3 children; Topher Poulin; Cory Poulin and his wife Julie and their 2 children; Josh Poulin and his wife Jen and their 4 children; and Jenna Poutre and her husband Matt and their 2 children. She is also survived by her longtime best-friend Carolyn "Toe Toe" Kimball of North Haverhill, NH, and her husband Donald, and their children Meagan and Andrew, whom Nancy loved as her own.
Nancy joins her mother Joyce and her beloved nephew, Shawn Poulin.
The Poulin family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Bel-Aire Center in Newport for their love and care of Nancy over the last few years.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday November 15th, 2019, followed by luncheon at the East Side Restaurant in Newport. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Limbs for Life Foundation, 9604 N. May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK, 73120 or the United Christian Academy, P.O. Box 1226, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 13, 2019