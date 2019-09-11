|
Nathaniel J Cota, 18, of Lowell passed away on September 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 30, 2001 in Newport, VT to Jason Cota and Samantha Lane.
Nathaniel was a senior at North Country Union High School in Newport. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping and playing guitar.
He is survived by his parents Jason Cota and friend Alicia Ward of Lowell, VT, Samantha Lane of Derby, VT, his brothers Ethan, Kayden and Ashton Cota all of Lowell, VT, his Sister Olivia Cota of Lowell, VT, grandparents Alden and Lisa Warner of Lowell, VT, Brian and Terry Cota of Hardwick, VT, Mike and Cindy Wilson of North Troy, VT, great-grandparents Howard and Melba Cota of Lowell, VT, a very special uncle Loren and aunt Carrie from Eden, VT and all the camping memories made, as well as several cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Alvin and Marguerite Warner.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Donations in Nathaniel's memory may be made to the Border Ridge Riders ATV club, C/O Scott Jenness, P.O. Box 1218, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 12, 2019