Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Neta Aldrich
Neta Rae (Brooks) Aldrich


1942 - 2020
Neta Rae (Brooks) Aldrich Obituary
Neta Rae (Brooks) Aldrich, 77, of Charleston, died on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.

She was born in Charleston on August 26th, 1942 to Alvin and Ruby Brooks.

Neta married John Aldrich on July 25th, 1966.

She was a member of the Brighton Ladies Auxiliary and the Charleston Historical Society.

She is survived by 3 of her children: Wanda Sorrell and her spouse, Butch Piper of Connecticut, Ted and his wife Tammy of Vermont, and David and his wife Sharon of Connecticut, Her sisters: Dorothy Allen of Massachusetts, and Beverly Hemond of Vermont, Her grandchildren: Jenna Aldrich-Arel and husband Andrew, Kyle Aldrich and fiancee Desiree Abel, Ashlee Aldrich, John and Alycia Aldrich, and Beth and Christine Lewis, and by her many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends, Cheryl Reilly and Kathy Fletcher.

Neta loved getting together with family and friends. Especially time spent with her 2 sisters whom she loved dearly. She went on cruises with her nieces. She enjoyed going to the casino to play the slot machines. She had numerous collections of frog, bear and Red Rose Tea figurines and blue glass items. She loved going on day trips and paint & sip nights with her friends. She painted numerous nature scenes which she gifted to family and friends. Neta was a huge Elvis fan and took great delight in going to all Mark Shelton's performances with her best friend Cheryl.

She was predeceased by her husband John Aldrich in 2003, her son Michael Aldrich in 2014, her grandchildren Renee Sorrell in 1993, Shawn Aldrich in 2016, and her brother Howard Brooks in 1999.

A graveside service will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home. Locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 28, 2020
