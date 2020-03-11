|
|
Noella S. LeBlanc, 95, of Derby Line, VT passed away on March 7th, 2020 in Newport. She was born on December 22, 1924 to Stanislaus and Rosina (Clouatre) Gaboriault in Westmore, VT.
Noella was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp during WWII.
She attended Cosmetology School for hairdressing in Boston. Noella worked as a house keeper at North Country Hospital for over fifteen years. She was a past member of the Alter Society in Derby Line, she volunteered at the gift shop at North Country Hospital where she volunteered for over 3,000 hours of her time, and enjoyed knitting to the delight of family and friends. Many of her sweaters have been sold at the North Country Hospital Gift Shop. She loved to travel especially going to see her children and always enjoyed their visits. She liked playing cards and doing word search puzzles.
She was a member of St. Mary's Parish.
She is survived by her children Stanley Holcomb and his Maureen Wood of Malone N.Y., Ronald LeBlanc and his wife Sharon of Derby, VT, Louise LeBlanc of Chantilly, VA, Christine Jefferson of Salem, N.H, Monique Peters of Leesport, PA, Vincent LeBlanc and his wife Ginger of Colorado Springs, CO, George LeBlanc and his wife Melanie of Cambridge, N.Y., David LeBlanc and his wife Lynn of East Granby, CT, and Andrew LeBlanc and his wife Jamila of El Paso, TX, her sister Florence Fontaine of Derby Line, VT, Georgette Lowell of Barton, VT, Ruth Rowell of Glover, VT, also by 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her six brothers Wilfred, Arsene, Rudolph, Paul, Raymond, and Aime, her five sisters Lucille Harris, Isabelle Pierce, Irene Bowen, Rachel Campbell, and Antoinette Gaboriault.
Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport on Friday March 13th, 2020 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Derby Line where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.
Spring interment in St. Paul's Cemetery, Barton, VT.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory made be made in one's choice of any charity.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 12, 2020