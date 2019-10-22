|
|
Pamela J. Hebert, 58, of Newport passed away at her residence in Danville, VT on Sunday October 20, 2019. Pam was born on May 21, 1961 to Antonin and Cecile "Diette" Hebert.
She was disabled for her whole life but never let it slow her down. She was very social and interacted with almost anyone she came in contact with. Pam liked to latch hook, do puzzles, loved bowling, family days, and being able to participate in the local Special Olympics.
Pam is survived by her brothers Ronald and his wife Anne of Amherst, N.H., Craig of Brownington, VT, Dennis of Derby, VT, Phil and his wife Sallie of Alabama, Rodney of Brownington, Terry and his wife Joyce of Newport, VT. Besides her parents she was predeceased by Michael, Charmaine Adams, and Robert. She is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call on Friday October 25,2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Special Olympics, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 23, 2019