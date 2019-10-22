Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Pamela Hebert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela J. Hebert


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela J. Hebert Obituary
Pamela J. Hebert, 58, of Newport passed away at her residence in Danville, VT on Sunday October 20, 2019. Pam was born on May 21, 1961 to Antonin and Cecile "Diette" Hebert.
She was disabled for her whole life but never let it slow her down. She was very social and interacted with almost anyone she came in contact with. Pam liked to latch hook, do puzzles, loved bowling, family days, and being able to participate in the local Special Olympics.
Pam is survived by her brothers Ronald and his wife Anne of Amherst, N.H., Craig of Brownington, VT, Dennis of Derby, VT, Phil and his wife Sallie of Alabama, Rodney of Brownington, Terry and his wife Joyce of Newport, VT. Besides her parents she was predeceased by Michael, Charmaine Adams, and Robert. She is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call on Friday October 25,2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Special Olympics, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now