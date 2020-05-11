Patricia Ann (Chapdelaine) Dean
1933 - 2020
Patricia Ann Chapdelaine Dean passed away on May 6th 2020. She was born in Barton, Vermont on January 29, 1933. Her parents were Ruth Metcalf and Wilfrid Chapdelaine. After high school Pat venture to Washington D.C. to work as a secretary for the F.B.I. She never let her family forget that! Pat lived a life of joy, love and kindness. She lived for her family, her church, and her many cherished friends. She loved Vermont and even after moving to CT she was a true Vermonter. She enjoyed a long and loving life with her husband Elwin W. Dean who left this earth before her. They lived most of their years in Coventry where they poured their hearts into the town. Then moving to Derby Line. Her son Elwin Wayne Jr. also left before her, along with both her parents and her brother Robert Chapdelaine. Together, she and Elwin enjoyed eating lunch at every restaurant in the Northeast Kingdom! Pat so enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. She was a master at them. She loved singing in the choir and held close her faith. She inspired people with her courage, spirit, and zest for life. No matter what mountain she was faced with she never complained. She thought of others above all. She loved every holiday and made them special for everyone. She was a sparkle in the world. Her most treasured gems were her children and grandchildren. Her spirit will live on with them. She was so proud of her son Wayne and Daughter-in Law Betsy along with their children Jake (Kathrin), Matthew, and Amy. She was also proud of her daughter Christy and son-in- law Matt and her granddaughter Nicole. It was hard for her to leave them but she can rest easy knowing she has done a magical job of raising them to be kind and caring people. She also so dearly loved her brother, Dr. Leo Chapdelaine, sister Phyllis Chicoine, and Beverly Chapdelaine as well as many nieces and nephews. She would not want us to remember the sadness in which she died, but to celebrate the way she lived. And Oh, how she lived! Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done! We will forever miss your sweet smile, wonderful laugh and gentle heart. You will forever be in our hearts! Those who wish may send memorial contributions in Patricia's memory to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 10, 2020
All of you are in our thoughts !!We loved Aunt Pat!!! Kevin, Anne Marie, Hunter and Summer
May 10, 2020
My heart and prayers are with you and your family, my dear friend, Christy. I had only had a few short visits with your Mom, through our K years together and beyond, but she was a beautiful, sincere lady and I wish her peace. Shes at home now with Dad and theyll be watching over you all. Love, Veronica
Veronica Ketch
Friend
May 9, 2020
Rest in peace
Pierre Chapdelaine
Friend
May 8, 2020
Pat was a wonderful beautiful woman inside and out! I loved my visits with her. She had a beautiful heart and the light if the Lord definitely shined thru her. So grateful to have been one of her neighbors. My heart goes out to you Chrissy and Nichole. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Rachel Twofoot
May 8, 2020
She was a wonderful person and mentor to many. She was the leader of a girl scout troop in Coventry during the 1970s because I was one of her girls. Have many fond memories that were made at the Dean's household. She will be truly missed but I know one of her friends in heaven was waiting on her and that was my own mom.
Bonnie (Kimball) Andies
Friend
May 8, 2020
Loved this lady so much. I remember her singing in church in Coventry. I am a granddaughter of George &Bertha Lawson.
Lynn Brown
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
What a lovely lady that I got to call my Aunt for 64 years
Janice Lawson
Family
May 8, 2020
Always on our mind, always in our heart. Hugs, prayers and love, Irene
May 8, 2020
thinking of you all at this very sad time . pat will live on to all that were blessed to have know her R.I.P Pat
LUCY LAFRAMBOISE
May 8, 2020
I love you Mom! I'm heartbroken! You were my sparkle, my heart and my soul! You are a treasure and the streets of heaven are richer! I will miss you so deeply! You made my life magical! Thank you for being you! Rest easy! Say hi to Dad and I will see you both when I am called home! "I love ya I put no one else above ya!!"
Christy Dean Dunn
Family
