Patricia Ann Chapdelaine Dean passed away on May 6th 2020. She was born in Barton, Vermont on January 29, 1933. Her parents were Ruth Metcalf and Wilfrid Chapdelaine. After high school Pat venture to Washington D.C. to work as a secretary for the F.B.I. She never let her family forget that! Pat lived a life of joy, love and kindness. She lived for her family, her church, and her many cherished friends. She loved Vermont and even after moving to CT she was a true Vermonter. She enjoyed a long and loving life with her husband Elwin W. Dean who left this earth before her. They lived most of their years in Coventry where they poured their hearts into the town. Then moving to Derby Line. Her son Elwin Wayne Jr. also left before her, along with both her parents and her brother Robert Chapdelaine. Together, she and Elwin enjoyed eating lunch at every restaurant in the Northeast Kingdom! Pat so enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. She was a master at them. She loved singing in the choir and held close her faith. She inspired people with her courage, spirit, and zest for life. No matter what mountain she was faced with she never complained. She thought of others above all. She loved every holiday and made them special for everyone. She was a sparkle in the world. Her most treasured gems were her children and grandchildren. Her spirit will live on with them. She was so proud of her son Wayne and Daughter-in Law Betsy along with their children Jake (Kathrin), Matthew, and Amy. She was also proud of her daughter Christy and son-in- law Matt and her granddaughter Nicole. It was hard for her to leave them but she can rest easy knowing she has done a magical job of raising them to be kind and caring people. She also so dearly loved her brother, Dr. Leo Chapdelaine, sister Phyllis Chicoine, and Beverly Chapdelaine as well as many nieces and nephews. She would not want us to remember the sadness in which she died, but to celebrate the way she lived. And Oh, how she lived! Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done! We will forever miss your sweet smile, wonderful laugh and gentle heart. You will forever be in our hearts! Those who wish may send memorial contributions in Patricia's memory to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.