Patricia Ann Lezon, 84, of Newport, Vermont passed away on May 10, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. She was born on July 23, 1934 in Newport to Clyde and Pearle (Mitchell) Barber. On April 26, 1986 she married Edward Lezon who predeceased her on March 28, 1988.

Patricia traveled to many areas in Massachusetts and Connecticut where she was a Bartender and Waitress. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed playing her ukulele, going to yard sales, cooking and baking for family gatherings. She will be missed by many family members and friends.

She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 Auxiliary of Newport.

She is survived by her children: Tina Nadeau and her partner Jack of Enfield, CT, Gina Kahlstrom and her husband David of Westmore, VT, Rachael Cook and her partner Craig of Newport, VT, and Richard Cook of Ipswich, MA, by her son-in-law Joseph Robishaw of Derby, VT, by her 6 grandchildren Aimee, Joanna, Diana, Laura, Jessica, and Jennifer, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, by her sister Betty Gibson of Hudson, MA, by her stepson John Cook of Springhill, FLA, and step daughter Claudia Greene of Rochester, NH.

She was predeceased by her son Louis J.C. Neadeau in 1977, by her daughter Donna Robishaw on November 8, 2009 and by her brothers: Cleveland Barber and Lester Barber and by her sisters: Mona McCaffrey, Phyla Hovey, Regina Winot, and Shirley Forrest by her grandson O.J. on December 16, 1990 and her step daughter Lynn Cook of Haverhill, MA in 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday May 17, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Newport. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 44 Second Street, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

