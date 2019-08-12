|
Patricia Hazel Davis, 77, passed on August 8th 2019, after a short illness of cancer. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold Davis. She is survived by her son, Gabriel Davis, her daughter, Rebecca Baker, her son in law, Shawn Baker, and her two granddaughters, Phoebe and Olivia Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Mona Bouler and her two brothers Everett and Kevin Cook.
She was an avid member of her Church, she also loved to cross stitch and play the piano. She had a big heart for others and was always willing to help in time of need.
The funeral services will be held at Solid Rock Assembly of God, Barton VT, on Thursday August 15th. Calling hours will be 12 to 1, with the funeral services shortly after. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the : Cancer.org-1800-227-2345 or check or money order to , P. O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. On-line condolences at Curtis-Britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 13, 2019