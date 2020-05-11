Paul Andrew Brown
1969 - 2020
Paul Andrew Brown, 51, of Newport, Vermont passed away on May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 21, 1969 in Newport, beloved son of Lynn (Lawson) Brown and the late Bruce Brown. On August 31, 2015 he married Kim Hansen who survives him.

Paul was a truck driver for Pike for three years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR Racing as Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver.

He is survived by his wife Kim Brown of Newport, VT, by his children: Nicole Cummings of Manchester, NH, Andrew Whiting of CA, and by his step children: Nicole Atkins of North Troy, VT, Katlyn Dingman and her fiancé Skyler Lizotte of Irasburg, VT. He is survived by his grandchildren: Jonathan Cummings, Peyton, Emmett, and Brady Atkins, and Sophia Lizotte. He is also survived by his mother Lynn Brown of Derby, VT, by his siblings: Allen Brown and his wife Tammy of Newport Center, VT, Gordon Brown and his wife Annette of Troy, VT, and by Lori Williams and her husband David of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and by his nieces and nephews: Jason, Ashlie, Brittnee, Trent, Dylan, Alyssa, Lexie, Ansley, Alice, Hannah, and Leah, several great nieces and nephews and Aunts and Uncles.

He was predeceased by his father Bruce Brown, maternal grandparents: Gordon and Pearl Wheeler, and Jack and Alice Lawson, and by his paternal grandparents: Carl and Corrine Brown, his brother Joseph, and his sister Laurie Anne.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday May 15th at the Coventry Village Cemetery with Pastor George Lawson Officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory to Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Coventry Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Derby
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Lynn and family, I am so sorry for your lost. Will keep you in my thought and prayers. Remember the good times and memories and may Paul rest in peace.
Elizabeth Mason
Friend
May 11, 2020
Lynn and Family, Our Sincère Sympathy to All. We remember Paul working in the barn for us many years ago. May he Rest In Peace. John & Claudette
Claudette Starr
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for you all.
Jeremiah Ramberg
Friend
May 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Gordy and family. Our prayers are with you all.
Lillian and Raymond Bathalon
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rick & Jean Kelley
Friend
May 8, 2020
I pray you are at peace now Paul. You will be missed.
Shannon Lee
Friend
May 8, 2020
Kim and family
So very sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you everyday. May he forever RIP!

Jen Kinney
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
I did not have the chance to get to know Paul well but always enjoyed conversations about work, hunting or family. I share your sorrow at his passing. I will continue to keep Kim, the kids and rest of the family in my prayers.
Bob Partridge
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Mrs Lynn Brown,
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.I went to school with Paul and connected on social media after that.He was always a kind soul.My thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Deepest Sympathy's
Melanie Perkins
Friend
May 8, 2020
Paul I love you so very much. I know something went terribly wrong. I am going to miss you much. You will always be in my heart and memories. Remember honey, I love you to the moon and back and more. XOXO.
Kim Brown
Spouse
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barbara Mayhew
Friend
