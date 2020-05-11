Paul Andrew Brown, 51, of Newport, Vermont passed away on May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 21, 1969 in Newport, beloved son of Lynn (Lawson) Brown and the late Bruce Brown. On August 31, 2015 he married Kim Hansen who survives him.
Paul was a truck driver for Pike for three years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR Racing as Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver.
He is survived by his wife Kim Brown of Newport, VT, by his children: Nicole Cummings of Manchester, NH, Andrew Whiting of CA, and by his step children: Nicole Atkins of North Troy, VT, Katlyn Dingman and her fiancé Skyler Lizotte of Irasburg, VT. He is survived by his grandchildren: Jonathan Cummings, Peyton, Emmett, and Brady Atkins, and Sophia Lizotte. He is also survived by his mother Lynn Brown of Derby, VT, by his siblings: Allen Brown and his wife Tammy of Newport Center, VT, Gordon Brown and his wife Annette of Troy, VT, and by Lori Williams and her husband David of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and by his nieces and nephews: Jason, Ashlie, Brittnee, Trent, Dylan, Alyssa, Lexie, Ansley, Alice, Hannah, and Leah, several great nieces and nephews and Aunts and Uncles.
He was predeceased by his father Bruce Brown, maternal grandparents: Gordon and Pearl Wheeler, and Jack and Alice Lawson, and by his paternal grandparents: Carl and Corrine Brown, his brother Joseph, and his sister Laurie Anne.
A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday May 15th at the Coventry Village Cemetery with Pastor George Lawson Officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory to Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.