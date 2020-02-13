|
|
Paul E. Provencher, 87, of Barton, VT passed away on February 8, 2020 at home with loved ones by his side. He was born on February 27, 1932 in Sanford, ME to the late Theophat and Victorina (Hamelin) Provencher.
Paul was a truck driver and mechanic most of his life, who enjoyed racing cars in the "60s". He was known by many for his sense of humor. He enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard and gardening.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bernabucci) Provencher of Barton, VT. They were married in June of 1956.
He is also survived by his children,Dorothy Dauteuil and her husband Conrad of Freeman Township, ME, Victoria Moulton and her husband Leon of West Charleston, VT, Barbara MacDonald and her husband Glen of Rochester, NH, Rhoda Parenteau and her husband Glenn of Sanford, ME, grandchildren Joseph III, Dorothy, Paul, Dale, Adam, Lukas, Devan, Dara, Bayly, Crystal, Zachary, Jesse and Aleta. He is also survived by 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, several nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Charlie.
He was predeceased by 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 14, 2020