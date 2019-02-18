Peter J. Gaudreau of Beebe Plain, Vermont, passed away on February 12, 2019, at the age of 64. He was born on March 2, 1954, in Newport, Vermont and graduated from North Country Union High School.

He was a truck driver all his life, beginning with many local companies such as Northern Gas Transportation, B&B Trucking Inc., Starr's Transportation, and most recently for Walmart, Inc. His passion for the profession was most evident through the many awards he received: the Regional Driving Championship Award, Woodland PA, The 500,000 Miles Safety Award 2004, the Safety Manager Award 2007, and the Walmart 10 Year Award 2009. He enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting with his sons as well as flying his remote controlled airplanes and grilling with family in his leisure time. Golfing with his son Joseph was a pastime in which they were both able to relax and enjoy time together. Peter enjoyed human connection. He viewed everyone as a friend and loved sharing jokes and stories to make people laugh. His joy could be felt through his hobby of playing the harmonica, which could put a smile on anyone's face. His quirky mannerisms never failed to turn any time into an enjoyable experience and were part of what made Peter such a lovable person.

He is survived by his parents, John and Denise (Poulin) Gaudreau of Beebe Plain, Vermont, his children Adam Ganton of Montreal, Quebec, Joseph Gaudreau of Glover, Vermont, and Jeffrey Gaudreau of Burlington, Vermont. He also leaves behind his siblings: Pauline Hisman of Derby, Vermont, Guy and his wife Jane (Lloyd) of Carney's Point, New Jersey, Diane Binette and her husband Chris of Beebe Plain, Vermont, Jeanne Rainville and her husband Edmund of Franklin, Vermont, James and his wife Susan (Lynch) of Dracut, Massachusetts, Edward and his wife Jessica (Provost) of Beebe Plain, Vermont and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Edward's Church in Derby Line, Vermont at 10:30am on February 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, PO Box 435, Norwell, MA, 02061. Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 19, 2019