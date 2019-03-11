Phillip A. Bailey 77, of Glover, VT passed away on March 10, 2019 in Glover. He was born on February 28, 1942 in Troy, VT to Walter Bailey and Marjorie Phillips.

On July 27, 1964 he married Corrine Kenneson who survives him.

Philip was a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and loved to be outside.

He is survived by his wife Corrine Bailey, his children Steven Bailey of Biddeford, ME, Kathleen Aldrich and husband Timothy of Westmore, VT, Scott Bailey and his girlfriend Tracey Davis of Derby, sister Marjorie Anderson of Culpeper, VA, his grandchildren Alex, Amanda and Kevin. He is also survived by several great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Eleanor Bailey of Glover, Beverly Sample of Chichester, NH and Avis Bailey of Lancaster, NH.

He was predeceased by his son Kevin Bailey and two brothers Everett and Clair.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the West Glover Church with Rev. Alyssa May officiating. Friends may call on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the West Glover Church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral. Spring internment will take place at the Westlook cemetery in Glover. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Glover Congregational Church 2516 Bean Hill Road West Glover, VT 05875. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary