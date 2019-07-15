Phillip M. Poutre Sr. died on July 11, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was the son of Maurice and Lucille (Girard) Poutre. On May 25, 1967 he married Sandra M. Royer who predeceased him on June 26, 2017.

He was a hard working dairy farmer and owned farms in Irasburg and Newport Center with his wife. Phil enjoyed going to his brother Fred's hunting camp, spending time with his grandchildren and family gatherings. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was known for having the Poutre sense of humor.

He is survived by his son Phillip Poutre Jr., grandchildren Jordan Poutre and his Fiancé Shelby Blake, Dylan Poutre, also a great grand daughter Aliyah and brothers Fred and his wife Pat, Dennis and his wife Carol, Andre and his wife Gail, his sister Evelyn Guillette and her husband Gary, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Phil is also survived by sisters-in-law Nancy Poutre and Paullette Poutre, Heidi Royer, Bev Hall and her husband Ken, Theresa Perrault and husband Bruno, Maryanne Royer and partner Roy Barry, by his brother-in-law Ken Royer and his wife Claire.

He was predeceased by his brothers Henry and Donald and brother-in-law Larry Royer.

Per Phillip's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. He will be cremated and placed with his wife on their 50-acre Mountain with a beautiful view and wildlife of all kinds. Should friends desire contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855.

Cremation Services entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and

operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 16, 2019