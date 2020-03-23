Home

Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Phyllis Burrington
Phyllis A. Burrington


1943 - 2020
Phyllis A. Burrington Obituary
Phyllis A. Burrington, 77, of Derby, VT, passed away on March 19th, 2020 in Derby. She was born on March 6th, 1943 to Calles Amidon and Doris (Chamberlain) Amidon of Lyndon Center, Vermont. On June 29th, 1968 she married the love of her life Carroll "Pete" Burrington who survives her.

Phyllis was a member of The Derby Community Church. She worked there as a Secretary for over 38 years. The Derby Community Church was a big part of her life. She was always helping others by making people food, taking them out to lunch, or even a car ride.

She enjoyed going camping with "Pete" especially in the summer at Will-O Wood, she loved all her four-legged animals that were like kids to her, and she loved making pies for her husband and members of the Church.

She is survived by her husband.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society of VT, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855, or to the Derby Community Church, P.O. Box 294, Derby, VT 05829.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 24, 2020
