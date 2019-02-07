Phyllis Davio, 93, of Newport passed away on February 1, 2019.

She was born September 11, 1925 in Salem Derby to George Walter Curtis and Rosa Belle (Bangs) Curtis.

Phyllis graduated from Derby Academy in 1943.

On May 19, 1945 she married Robert Davio who predeceased her in 1985.

Mrs. Davio worked for many years at the former True & Blanchard and Montgomery Ward stores on Main Street in Newport.

Later she was employed by Sacred Heart Schools and then as secretary at Newport City Schools.

Phyllis volunteered at North Country Hospital, on Red Cross blood drives and at the Elks Club in Derby.

She loved gardening, playing bingo, socializing with her wide circle of friends, dancing and traveling with Community Circle and her special friend Cyril Worth.

Phyllis is survived by her children Sandra Lawson of Essex Junction; Robert Davio and his wife Ida of Newport; and Pamela Chenette and her husband Denis of Newport.

Also by her grandchildren Michael and Matthew Hilliker, Sonya Brasseur, Tanya Sohan and Sara Eastman. Also by twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was the youngest of seven children being predeceased by Evelyn Bean, Beulah Storey, Walter Lee Curtis, Edna Hardy, Una Fournier and Cora Johnson.

Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to: St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the organization of your choice.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary