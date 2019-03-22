Services Curtis-Britch Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport , VT 05855 (802) 334-6756 Resources More Obituaries for Priscilla Buzzell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Priscilla Frances (Merchant) Buzzell

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Priscilla Frances Merchant Buzzell of Derby, VT passed away March 19, 2019. She was born in Woodsville, NH on May 18, 1923, the daughter of Raymond P. and Francis (Gochie) Merchant. She attended school in Gloucester, MA and Wells River, VT, graduating from Wells River High School in 1941. She attended the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1942. Following graduation, she was employed as a hygienist in dental offices, first in Gloucester and then in Hanover, NH where she met her future husband, Hall Buzzell, a teacher at the former Clark Prep School located on the Dartmouth College campus.

Priscilla and Hall purchased the Shattuck Hill Farm in Derby, VT in 1945 which they operated as a working dairy farm for a time before changing the operation to the production of forage crops and vegetables. While the farm remained their anchor base and focus, the couple followed Hall's career as a math professor first at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and finally at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. Upon Hall's retirement in 1981 from Norwich, the couple were finally able to move to their beloved farm full time where, together, they began a second career raising vegetable crops for sale at a roadside stand on site. Their enterprise became well thought of in the Derby/Newport area, and to this day, people still speak lovingly about Hall and Priscilla's spring peas.

While in Northfield, Priscilla was active as a faculty wife and mother. She was a past President of the Norwich University faculty wives benevolent association. She was the den mother for a local Cub Scout troop. At regular school clinics, she volunteered to clean teeth for needy children. Having inherited a gift of creativity, she directed it toward the crafting, first of braided rugs, and later to hooked rugs where she rose to such a level of proficiency and prominence as a Founding Board member of both the Green Mountain and the Northeast Kingdom Rug Hookers Guilds, that many came to her for instruction and mentoring . Though thoroughly anchored to her roots in the Green Mountains, she also loved the ocean, a throwback from her childhood in Gloucester.

Priscilla's most important life role was raising her six children. In them, she instilled a strong understanding of the importance of a well rounded education, both in life skills and in the classroom.

Priscilla was predeceased by her parents, her husband Hall, her brother Donald Merchant, and a grandson, Allan Buzzell. She is survived by her 6 children and their families, Gerald and Linda Buzzell of Penticton, BC; Timothy and Linda Buzzell of Plainfield, NH; Nancy and Larry Kiliniski of Enosburg Falls, VT, Kenneth and Karen Buzzell of St. Johnsbury, VT; David Buzzell of Sutton, VT; and Holly and Michael Lacharite of Durham, NC, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also leaves a sister, Sally Merchant, a brother, Robert Merchant, and her sister-in-law Hazel Merchant.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Air Nursing Home for their care and kindness. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring. Memorial contributions may be made to a . On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

