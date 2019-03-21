Priscilla Joan ( Bennett) Tinker passed away on March 17, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on March 30, 1928 in Orleans, VT to Fred and Johanna Bennett. On September 12, 1948, she married Richard Tinker who predeceased her.

Priscilla was the personnel director at Ethan Allen Manufacturing Plant in Orleans for many years. She graduated from Burdette College in Massachusetts, and she also was employed at Howard Bank. Priscilla was a member of the Eastern Star, Orleans Federated Church, Eight and Forty, Ladies Auxiliary, and Orleans American Legion. She was also a former member of the Book and Thimble Club and the Mothers Club. She loved her family, watching baseball, her cats, especially Onyx, taking rides on the back roads and eating anything chocolate. She was the Organist at the Orleans Federated Church for many years. She LOVED playing the piano!!!

She is survived by her children Mark and wife Judy of Orleans, Marcia and husband Leon Mason of Lowell, Marla and husband Lonnie Brow of Brownington, Maury and wife Sue of Barton and Matt of Orleans. She is also survived by her grand children Erin Tinker, Krystal Curran, Kyle Fortin, Kauryn Fortin and Tyler Tinker, as well as many great grand children and other family.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the Orleans Federated Church with Rev. Alyssa May officiating. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Orleans Ambulance Service C/O Dot Collier, 1327 Dry Pond Road Glover, VT 05839 or the Orleans Federated Church, 34 School St, Orleans, VT 05860. On-line

condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary