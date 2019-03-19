Priscilla Chaffee Maslack, 92, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born March 4, 1927 in Newport, VT to Walter Scott and Flora Denise (Shasteny) Chaffee.

Priscilla graduated from Rutland Business College June 22, 1950. The class moto was "Always make the most of what is in us." She was an administrative bookkeeper for the State of Vermont. She married Joseph Paul Maslack October 18, 1952.

She was an avid gardener. Priscilla also enjoyed photography, baking, travel, puzzles, and animals, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

A determined and strong woman, Priscilla will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, humility, and passion. She was generous and loving to all who knew her.

Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Gail Maslack and partner Kelly Young of St. Albans, VT and her son, Michael Maslack and his wife Mary of Colchester; two grandchildren, Kristin (Jeff) Hammond of Winooski, and Stephanie (Derek) Giroux of Hinesburg. Also surviving are Rita Chaffee, Carol Dopp, Paula McNutt, Mike Maslack, Frank Maslack, Philip Maslack, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, three brothers, Richard Emmett Chaffee, Edwin Chaffee, and Edward Chaffee, and her sister Helen Emogene Chaffee.

Visiting hours will be held 9:00 am – 10:15 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 30 Lincoln Street, Essex Jct., VT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 20, 2019