Ralph S Swett
1930-2020
Brownington: Ralph S. Swett, 90, of Brownington, VT died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 21, 1930 in Orleans, the son of the late Leon E. Swett, SR and Elsie (Skinner) Swett. He graduated from Orleans Academy, Class of 1948, and furthered his education at the School of Agriculture in Randolph, VT.
Survivors include: his three children, Andrew Swett, and wife, Kelly of Brownington, Louise Lieberum and husband, Robert of Gorham, ME, and Kathryn Shupe and husband, Frank of Charlotte, NC. Six grandchildren: Hilary Swett of Brownington, McKenna Swett of West Charleston, Kaden Swett of Brownington, Aaron Austin of Auburn, ME, Nikolas Lieberum of Gorham, ME and Morgan Shupe of Charlotte, NC. He also had several nieces and nephews. Specials cousins were Richard and Patty Morley of North Port, FL and his caretakers at the end, Jane and David Lavoie of Brownington, VT.
Ralph was a successful dairy farmer and logger in Brownington, for more than 30 years. He traveled across the states as the President of the Dutch Belt Cattle Association. Later, he owned and operated the Evansville Trading Post until he retired and passed the business onto his son, Andrew. He was an active member of the Town of Brownington serving as a Lister, Town Selectman and Justice of Peace for over 30 years.
Ralph, known as Chief Spirit Water, was very proud of his Abenaki Indian Ancestry leading the Clan of the Hawk. Every winter for the past 25 years he enjoyed his snowbird life in Bradenton, Florida. He loved his family, friends, and animals. He enjoyed studying family genealogy and later wrote an auto-biography of his life. He enjoyed cooking and always had a good home cooked meal for everyone.
Ralph was predeceased by two siblings: Zaidee Emily Swett in 1929 and Leon E. Swett Jr in 1946.
A private ceremony to honor his life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Norris Cotton Cancer Center, North, 1080 Hospital Drive St. Johnsbury, VT 05873.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, VT is assisting the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be sent to Northern Vermont Funeral Service.com

Published in Newport Daily Express from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Andrew and Kelly-- and this loss for the entire Northeast Kingdom and advocate for Abenaki heritage.
Karen Ceraso
Friend
November 23, 2020
Ralph was a dear friend for many years and will be sadly miss .
Thank you for all your kindnesses to all my family
Fly high and sour with the Eagles
DEBORAH Ferguson
Friend
