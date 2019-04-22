West Charleston, VT - Raymond Smith Sr. was born in Newport, Vermont on September 19, 1962. He was a long-haul truck driver for most of his life, beginning his career with Berkewitz Trucking in 1987. From there, he worked for T & D Trucking in Lyndonville and E & C Perron Trucking, from which he retired. Throughout his career, he logged over a million miles. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing, working outside on his wood pile, boiling maple syrup, and watching videos about logging and equipment. He loved watching tv and movies, tending the garden, and eating his coffee caramel candies. He was a loving, caring person all around with the most contagious laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Raymond is survived by his mom, Fernwood Smith, his wife Andrea Smith, his children Raymond Smith Jr., and his wife Christina Smith, Caitlin Smith and her fiancé, Josh Sanville, his five grandchildren, Aaliyah, Hannah, Adrianna, Makenna, and Soraya. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Stevens and Lorraine Tinker, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Raymond was predeceased by his father Clyde Smith, and his grandchildren, Aiden and Caiden. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, money can be donated to the Jack Byrne Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH. 03756.

To view an on-line memorial and/or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.rand-wilson.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Rand-Wilson Funeral Home, Hanover, NH. Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary