Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Reginald Whitehill
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road,
Newport, VT
Reginald A. Whitehill


1930 - 2019
Reginald A. Whitehill Obituary
Reginald A. Whitehill, 89, of East Charleston, Vermont passed away on October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 5, 1930 in Newport to Roger and Arline (Maxwell) Whitehill.
Reginald graduated from Derby Academy in the class of 1948. He was employed by Tivoly USA as a machinist for many years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and doing word puzzles.
He is survived by his children: Bradley Whitehill and his wife Kathy of Troy, VT, and Debra Burnett and her husband Glen of East Charleston, VT. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jessica Morey and her husband Jeff of East Charleston, VT, Joseph Burnett of Holland, VT, Joshua Burnett of East Charleston, VT, Heather Whitehill of Newport, VT, and Derrick Whitehill of Troy, VT, by his great grandchildren: Christina, Katherine, Tyler, Charlotte, Annabelle, Mathieu, Trinity, Cassidie, Joshua, Jr, Harper, and Penelope, He is survived by several nieces and nephews, by his sister-in-laws- Kathy Whitehill of Waterford, VT, and Brenda Whitehill of Island Pond, VT.
He was predeceased by two brothers: Donald Whitehill and Rev. Richard Whitehill.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with the Rev. Robert Cargill officiating. Friends may call 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment in Cargill Cemetery.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 25, 2019
