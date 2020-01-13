|
Reginald C. Gray, 71, of Brookline, NH passed away suddenly on January 9, 2020 in Newport, Vermont. He was born on August 13, 1948 in Barton, Vermont to Clayton and Earline (Lyon) Gray.
Reginald was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars. He served for 25 years in the Special Forces and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. Following his military retirement, he held various civilian jobs including military contract work. He was employed by Hendrix Wire and Cable in Milford, New Hampshire when he retired in 2019.
He held memberships with the NRA and the United States Special Forces. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed genealogy, studying history, hunting, skiing, mountain climbing, parachuting, and discussing politics.
He is survived by his children: Natasha Carmichael and her husband Brian of Hollis, NH, and Sean Gray of Brookline, NH, by his two grandchildren: Connor and Cameron Carmichael, by his siblings: Brian Gray of Sanford, NC, Howard Gray and his wife Janet of Savannah, GA, and Rachel Gray of West Charleston, VT, by his sister-in-law Laura Gray of Holland, VT, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Tim in 2003.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon with the viewing starting at 11 AM on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home 37 Lake Road, Newport with Janet and Alan Bishop officiating. There will be a spring interment in Brownington Center Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Military Relief Fund, 1335 Old Dixie Highway, Lake Park, Florida 33403. On-line condolences shared at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 14, 2020