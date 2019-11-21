Home

Reginald M. "Reggie" Sevigny


1940 - 2019
Reginald M. "Reggie" Sevigny Obituary
Reginald M. Sevigny, 79, of Chaplin, CT died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born to the late Delviau and Florence (Lefebure) Sevigny.

He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Ann; beautiful daughters Robin (Jeff) Novotny, Rita (Robert) Perry, and Renee (Christopher, Sr.) Darrow; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson; brothers Florian, Richard, John, and Norman Sevigny of Vermont; sisters Rose Warner, Beatrice Deslandes, and Rita Audet of Vermont and Florida.

Reggie worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft of East Hartford for over 25 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and CT National Guard Army – serving with the 248th Engineering and the 143rd Military Police, serving from December 1966-February 1992. While in the service he was stationed in Korea, with the 728th Military police, Ft Hood, TX, and Fort Benning, GA.He was an honorary life member of the Chaplin Volunteer Fire Department and Tri-County Fire and Police. We are so happy that he could celebrate one more birthday with us. Reggie loved watching the UCONN Girls basketball team as well as the Red Sox and Patriots.

His celebration of life was held November 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Chaplin Fire House Rt 198 Chaplin, CT 06235. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Reginald's name to the Chaplin Fire House. To sign the online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 22, 2019
