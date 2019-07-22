Rejean Y. Lessard, 66, of Newport passed away on July 19, 2019 in Newport. He was born on October 17, 1952 in Quebec to Jean Lessard and Fabienne Veilleux. On August 19, 1978 he married Janet Poutre who survives him.

Rejean was a former member and treasurer of the Newport Country Club and the Newport Eagles Club. He loved listening to music especially the Beatles, playing guitar, stamp collecting, playing cribbage and playing golf.

He is survived by his wife Janet Lessard, his children Matthew Lessard and his Fiancé Ryane Davis of Newport Center, VT, Ashlee LaRose and her husband Joseph of Newport, VT, as well as his grandson Evan Michael-Yves Lessard, his sisters France Lessard of Davie, FL and Suzie Wheeler and her husband Richard of Derby, VT. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Jennifer Provost, Kathy Blake, Karen Morgan and her husband Bernie, Martha Karpinski and her husband Jim, Colleen Bullis and her husband Tom, and brother-in-law Marc Poutre and his wife Mary.

Friends may call on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral at 11:00 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport, VT. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.