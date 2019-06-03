Rejeanne H. McAllister, 92, of Lowell, VT passed away at her home on May 22, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1927 in Stanhope, Quebec to Joseph Routhier and Bertha Crete. On November 11, 1949 she married Arnold McAllister who survives her. Arnold and Rejenne were married for 70 years.

Rejeanne was a life member of the Northeast Fiddlers Association. She worked at Newport Plastics, Ethan Allen, North Country Hospital and Jay Peak Ski Resort until her retirement at the age of 80. She was young at heart sliding, skiing, hunting, traveling, riding horses, tending to the flower gardens as well as cooking, knitting, going to the Elk's Club parties where she loved to dance. She always loved French Canadian Fiddle music as well as Western Music. First and foremost she loved her family and spending time with them at home or family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband Arnold, children Thomas McAllister and his wife Sally, Marc McAllister, Francis McAllister and his wife Joan, Michael McAllister and his wife Donna, and Lyse McAllister. She is also survived by a very special friend Michael O'Keef who considered Rejenne his mother, as well as 4 grand children, 7 great grand children, 2 great great grand children, her brother Maurice Routhier, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and 2 sister-in-laws.

She was predeceased by 5 brothers, 5 sisters, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the

funeral at11:00 A.M. on June 8, 2019 at The Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 130 South Pleasant Street, Troy, VT, with Father Leo Bilodeau officiating. Memorial contributions in Rejenne's name may be made to a charity of ones choice. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary