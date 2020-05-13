Rendall H. Nichols
1933 - 2020
Rendall H. Nichols, 87, of Derby, VT passed away at his home on May 11, 2020 in Derby. He was born March 1, 1933 in Brighton, VT to the late Howard Nichols and Bertha (Lassande) Nichols. On March 13, 1954 he married Virginia Little who survives him.

Rendall was a machinist at Tivoly USA for many years. He loved wood working, carving, tracking the weather, fishing, and hunting when he was younger. He was a member of the Island Pond Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Virginia Nichols of Derby, his children Russell Nichols of St. Johnsbury, Deborah Olden and her husband Michael of Morgan, Kimberly Bowen and her husband Tracy of Holland, grandchildren Nathaniel Guyette, Darian Hernandez, Samantha Stewart, Emma Bowen, and great granddaughter Nora Hernandez. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Seidel of Enfield, CT, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as sister-in-law Sherrill Sanville and friend Oscar Roberts, brother's-in-law Winston Little and his wife Carol, and Pete Little and his wife Beth.

He was predeceased by his brother Rodney, and sister's Marge and Edith.

Funeral service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, contributions in Rendall's memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society of VT, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home. Locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Virginia, So very sorry to learn of Rensalls passing, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Charlie & Jean Bezio
May 12, 2020
Rendall was a neighbor and friend, he always made me smile and will be missed! Rest in peace. Virginia and family may God's love bring you strength and peace at this sad time.
Candace Huseman
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss.Prayers for you all
Lynn Joyal
Friend
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Verna WEED
May 12, 2020
Sorry to read the loss of Rendell. He was a wonderful man. Best horseradish in the NEK. We always enjoyed his stories. Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Brad and Jayne Mann
Friend
