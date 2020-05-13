Rendall H. Nichols, 87, of Derby, VT passed away at his home on May 11, 2020 in Derby. He was born March 1, 1933 in Brighton, VT to the late Howard Nichols and Bertha (Lassande) Nichols. On March 13, 1954 he married Virginia Little who survives him.
Rendall was a machinist at Tivoly USA for many years. He loved wood working, carving, tracking the weather, fishing, and hunting when he was younger. He was a member of the Island Pond Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Virginia Nichols of Derby, his children Russell Nichols of St. Johnsbury, Deborah Olden and her husband Michael of Morgan, Kimberly Bowen and her husband Tracy of Holland, grandchildren Nathaniel Guyette, Darian Hernandez, Samantha Stewart, Emma Bowen, and great granddaughter Nora Hernandez. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Seidel of Enfield, CT, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as sister-in-law Sherrill Sanville and friend Oscar Roberts, brother's-in-law Winston Little and his wife Carol, and Pete Little and his wife Beth.
He was predeceased by his brother Rodney, and sister's Marge and Edith.
Funeral service will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, contributions in Rendall's memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society of VT, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.