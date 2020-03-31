|
Richard (Rick) 51 years of ages passed away suddenly March 13th, 2020 at North Country Hospital. Rick was born in Orleans County Hospital in Newport Vermont on March 19th, 1968 to Gene A. Besaw and Pierrette L.(Besaw) Chenier-Piette.
Rick was full of life and laughter and his smile lightened every room. Rick loved life and making people smile. He was such a kind loving soul always willing to help everyone. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Rick loved being close to family and was up for anything. He enjoyed decorating his home and his mom's. He really enjoyed his weekend pot luck card games. He enjoyed spending time at Loudon races, on the boat, the beach or just sitting around a campfire with everyone he loved. When Rick was out you could always find him dancing with a friend.
Rick was an amazing son, uncle and friend always giving full attention to all of his family and friends. Always up for a good chat, board game, going to watch a hockey game or playing ball on the front lawn. Rick held a very special place for God close to his heart. Gone from our sight but never from our hearts.
He leaves to cherish his memories, Partner - Marc Poutre, Mother – Pierrette Chenier -Piette and Stepfather- Omer Piette, Brother- Gene A. Besaw II, wife Lori Fuller Besaw and children; Meaghan, Joseph, Layla, Wyatt and Max Besaw, Sister – Hope Bussiere, husband Paul Bussiere and children; Cody, Alexis, and Diamond Bussiere, Sister- Emily Besaw, partner Justin Peart and children Lillie, Gene, and Jacob Wells, Brother- Norman Mcleod II, Mother in-law Nancy Baker and David Campbell Brother in-law Matthew Poutre, wife Jenna Poutre and children Jaida and Henry Poutre, Sister in Law Michelle Gosselin, husband Mike Gosselin and children Chase and Faith Gosselin. Rick had lots of Uncles, Aunts and Cousins that he loved and cherished. Rick loved his dogs, the late Belvedere and RJ.
Rick was predeceased by his Father; Gene A. Besaw, Maternal Grandparents; Clement and Simone Chenier, Paternal grandparents; Floyd and Idelle Sanville- Besaw, Uncle Fredrik Carter, Uncle Richard Hill, Uncle Richard Chenier, Aunt Wanda Besaw and a Special Person; Jose Perrault.
Per Rick's wishes there will be no service held. There will be a celebration of his life held at the American Legion in Newport, VT on June 27th, 2020.
Memorial contributions in Rick's memory can be made to the and the American Diabetic Associations.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 1, 2020